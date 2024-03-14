Deadline extended to apply for Select 58 Recognition Award

The deadline to apply for a Select 58 Recognition Award, hosted by the Education Foundation of District 58, has been extended to March 20.

Select 58 annually recognizes students who exhibit outstanding service and citizenry to their school and community. All eighth-grade students are eligible to apply for the honor, as long as they are passing their classes.

To apply for this award, eighth graders may complete the Select 58 Award Application by March 20. The application asks eighth graders to share their experiences participating in service projects and school/community activities, as well as good deeds throughout sixth, seventh and eighth grades.

The Education Foundation will host the 2024 Select 58 Award Ceremony from 6:30-8 p.m. April 29 at Herrick Middle School. All award recipients will also receive an award certificate, gift cards and recognition at eighth grade promotion. In addition, a celebratory Select 58 video and news release will be published celebrating the award recipients.