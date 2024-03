Registration for summer school in Downers Grove Grade School District 58 is now open.

Three summer school sessions and the extended school year program will again be offered this summer.

Registration deadlines vary depending on the session. Most classes are open to students enrolled in public, private or parochial schools who live within the District 58 attendance area. Register for the grade level your child will enter in fall 2024.

For more information visit www.dg58.org/summer.