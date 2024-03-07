District 58 education foundation seeks nominations for Distinguished Service Award

Do you know an exemplary Downers Grove Grade School District 58 employee who has made a positive difference in your life or the life of a student? Consider nominating that individual for a Distinguished Service Award. The Education Foundation of Downers Grove District 58 annually hosts the free Distinguished Service Awards program to recognize the many contributions of District 58 employees.

Any District 58 staff member, parent/guardian or student may nominate a District 58 employee for a Distinguished Service Award. The nominee should be an individual who:

Consistently performs above and beyond the scope of job duties

Positively affects children in a significant manner

Has a sustained dedication to the education of children

Cares about the child as a whole person

Has earned the respect of his/her peers and superiors

Serves as a good role model to other district employees

Nominees must work at least 20 hours per week. They must have worked at least one full school year at District 58.

The Education Foundation will accept nominations now through March 29. To nominate an employee, review the Frequently Asked Questions and complete the nomination form. You may also access these materials at www.dg58.org/dsa. Share or email completed nomination forms to District58DSA@gmail.com or mail them to:

DSA Chair Mia Churma

c/o District 58 Office

2300 Warrenville Road, Suite 200NE

Downers Grove, Ill. 60515

If you choose to mail your application, please send it early to ensure its timely arrival. Late nominations will not be considered.

Learn more information about the Education Foundation at www.58foundation.org. The Education Foundation will surprise the two 2023-24 DSA winners at school on May 15. After school on May 15, the foundation will hold the 2023-24 Distinguished Service Award Ceremony at O’Neill Middle School.