District 58 parents encouraged to take annual survey

To help Downers Grove Grade School District 58 ensure a nurturing, supportive and child-centered learning environment for every student, the district asks parents to participate in the annual Parent/Guardian School Environment Survey. This survey should take just a few minutes, yet the valuable input you provide will help guide the work of the district’s principals, teachers and district administrators as they plan school improvement efforts. All responses are anonymous.

Parents may take the Parent/Guardian School Environment Survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2024District58Surveys through March 11. If you do not have access to the Internet, contact your child’s school for a paper copy. If you have a child attending more than one District 58 school, please complete a separate survey for each building.

The district also invites parents/guardians to take the Illinois State Board of Education’s 5Essentials Parent Survey at http://survey.5-essentials.org/illinois/survey/parent / now through March 29. District 58 will receive 5Essentials Parent Survey data if 20% or more of a school’s parents/guardians participate in this survey.

This survey gathers data related to five indicators that can predict important student outcomes, including improved attendance and larger test score gains. Parent participation in this survey will help the district understand the conditions at your child’s school and guide improvement. Your identity and survey responses will be kept confidential and will not be connected to you or your child.

Student Survey Information

In addition to the parent/guardian surveys, fourth through eighth-grade students will be asked to participate in a 5Essentials student survey sometime between Feb. 23 and March 22. Parents who do not wish to have their student(s) participate are asked to complete this Opt-Out Form and return it to your child’s school office by Feb. 20.

The Illinois 5Essentials Survey: Organizing Schools for Improvement, was developed by the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE). The survey’s results will become part of the 2024 Illinois State Report Card for your child’s school. Student, staff and parent identities will be kept confidential, and responses will not be linked to any individual. To view the privacy policy related to this survey, visit https://survey.5-essentials.org/privacy. To view the 5Essentials survey that will be administered to fourth through eighth grade students, visit https://impactsurveyshelp.force.com/s/article/illinois-5essentials-survey-questions. The survey results will be used by your child’s school to inform planning.

If you have any questions about these surveys, please contact District 58 Interim Community Relations Coordinator Faith Behr at fbehr@dg58.org.