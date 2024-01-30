Downers Grove Park District wins first place in agency showcase competition

The Illinois Park & Recreation Association’s Agency Showcase is a competition spotlighting the brightest ideas exhibited by park, recreation and conservation agencies. This professionally judged competition recognizes Illinois agencies for their marketing and communication efforts ranging from print to multimedia.

The Downers Grove Park District achieved first place overall in the agency showcase competition on Jan. 25 for its successful rebranding of the Belmont Golf Club. The award is presented to the district with the highest cumulative score, considering eight selected entries and a table display.

In addition to winning first place vverall, the Downers Grove Park District received: