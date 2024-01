Willowbrook’s Elle Bruschuk scores 1,000th career point: Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday, Jan. 26:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Willowbrook 61, Morton 46

Elle Bruschuk scored 26 points, reaching 1,000 for her career, for Willowbrook. Ayanni Gusman added 16 and Kendal Medinger 11 for the Warriors.

Glenbard West 61, Proviso West 35

Alyssa Yeager scored 14 points and Julia Benjamin 13 for the Hilltoppers.

Downers Grove North 67, Oak Park-River Forest 21

Kaitlyn Parker scored 19 points and hit five 3-pointers for the Lady Trojans.

Downers Grove South 44, Hinsdale South 29

Allison Jarvis scored 13 points and Elizabeth Rous nine for the Mustangs.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Downers Grove North 60, Oak Park-River Forest 47

Jack Stanton scored 29 points for the Trojans.

Glenbard West 61, Proviso West 33

Dominic Seaney scored 14 points and TJ Williams 12 for the Hilltoppers.

York 56, Hinsdale Central 53

AJ Levine scored 30 for the Dukes.