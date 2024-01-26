January 26, 2024
Montini Catholic recognizes Class of 2024′s $100,000 Scholarship Club

Pictured from left, back, Amanda Karas, Easton Rossi, Joseph Giannola, Jaylen Howery, Liam Flavin; front, Cecily Polanco, Mia Egan, Ella Herrmann, Sarah Paradis and Betsy Beirne. (photo provided by Montini Catholic)

Montini Catholic recently recognized the first 10 members of its Class of 2024′s $100,000 Scholarship Club.

The club includes students who have received $100,000+ in academic scholarship offers. Several of these seniors have earned well above $100,000 in offers with amounts growing daily.

Montini Catholic seniors have accumulated over $5,000,000 in academic scholarship offers. The number of members and the total of offers is expected to grow as the school year progresses.

Congratulations to the following seniors: Betsy Beirne of Batavia,$598,000; Mia Egan of Lombard, $108,000; Liam Flavin of Downers Grove, $232,000; Joseph Giannola of Oak Brook, $202,000; Ella Herrmann of Lombard, $444,572; Jaylen Howery of Broadview, $830,500; Amanda Karas of Naperville, $259,000; Sarah Paradis of Glen Ellyn, $716,000; Cecily Polanco of Addison, $266,350; Easton Rossi of Downers Grove, $530,000.

