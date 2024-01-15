Downers Grove school districts plan to make ‘immediate impact’ with enhanced mental health services

District 58 Superintendent Kevin Russell believes the mental health grant the district received will help provide services to students still dealing with the effects of the pandemic. (Sandy Bressner)

Community High School District 99 and Downers Grove Grade School District 58 are two of only a few dozen institutions across the state set to receive grant funds to bolster their mental health resources.

Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health are allocating $9.5 million in funding to 40 organizations, including schools, hospitals, health departments and colleges, to enhance post-pandemic child and adolescent health.

The funding primarily is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Public Health Workforce Supplemental Funding program authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act, plus $500,000 in state money, according to a news release from Pritzker’s office.

District 99 received a $249,000 grant, according to the news release. District 58 was awarded $332,593, the largest grant provided to a school district in DuPage County.

“We were utterly astounded,” said Jessica Stewart, District 58′s assistant superintendent of student services. “When we applied, we were supposed to get an answer within a few weeks. That date came and went and we didn’t hear anything. Then another two weeks went by and we still didn’t hear anything. So when we got the email we were awarded the grant, … it was beyond belief and super exciting.”

District 58 plans to use the funding to provide mental health awareness, support and education programs within the schools, as well as partner with District 99 and resources in the community to increase mental health outreach.

“We know that some children continue to show effects from the pandemic and we’re thrilled that we have these resources that will help us make services and resources available to those who need them,” District 58 Superintendent Kevin Russell said.

Additional plans are to provide evidence-based resources to augment classroom instruction at the primary grade level, buy evidence-based interventions for mental health professionals in the district, provide professional development to key staff and coordinate support for students with community resources.

“Our hope is really to have an immediate impact,” Stewart said. “That’s what we’re going for.”

The grant also has allowed District 58 to team up with ReferralGPS, which will enable families and staff to use a searchable database of mental health treatment options in their community at no cost.

“The partnership with ReferralGPS is a big win for our staff, students and families as it will help them navigate a complex mental health care system,” Russell said.

District 58 officials said the platform has the ability to filter by mental health concern, clinician gender/specialty, location and insurance acceptance. The service is available for all types of private and public insurance options including PPO, HMO, Medicaid and families that are uninsured or underinsured. Along with a searchable database of treatment options, ReferralGPS assists families in triage and appointment setting. Families can visit https://referralgps.com/find-help/DG58 or contact the District 58 Student Services department for more information.

In District 99, the $249,000 grant will help expand the district’s approach to advance health equity, student wellness and mental health support.

“We’re thrilled,” Assistant Superintendent for Special Services Scott Wuggazer said.

District 99, with the support of the Regional Offices of Education, will use the funding to launch District 99 CARES (Community Advocacy, Resilience, Engagement and Supports). The program will be a multifaceted approach to eliminate barriers to mental health care by providing mental health services to students and families at no cost.

“In addition to creating equitable access to mental health resources, this new program will ease the stigma that often comes with seeking help,” Wuggazer said. “We’ll be able to better serve at-risk students by connecting them to after-school and weekend counseling sessions.”

The CARES Community Clinics will be staffed by Illinois licensed mental health professionals facilitated by ReferralGPS with practice locations near the schools. The CARES Community Clinics will offer mental health treatment sessions after school hours, including evenings and weekends, and be staffed by licensed clinicians, providing no-cost 50-minute sessions.

The service will be private and student’s personal information will not be shared with District 99 or its schools.

“The confidentiality piece is great for families and students because the district is not involved in any of that. We’re working with a third party to get them connected with the services they need,” Wuggazer said.

To eliminate barriers to care, students will have the option to participate in telehealth sessions or in-person visits at participating clinicians’ offices.

District 99 Superintendent Hank Thiele said supporting the mental health of its students is more important now than ever.

“Given the negative and continuing impact of the pandemic, this funding recognizes the need and supports the action we need to take,” Thiele said.

As for the breakdown of the grants, 60% are going to schools, 20% to hospital or clinic-based programs, 17.5% to local health departments and 2.5% to colleges.

Almost one in five children has a mental, emotional or behavioral disorder, but only about 20% receive care from a specialized mental health care provider. The pandemic has exacerbated the problem, leading to increased rates of anxiety, depression and other mental health issues among students, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

“We recognize that the last few years have presented numerous challenges for all of us and this is especially so for our youth,” Pritzker said in a news release. “Thanks to this infusion of federal funding, we are strengthening school-based programs and local agencies that serve the mental health needs of young people all across Illinois.”