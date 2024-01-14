District 58 approves fee increases for 2024-25

The Downers Grove Grade School District School Board has approved the 2024-25 school fees, which traditionally are based on inflation rates. The measure of inflation used was 6.5%.
Some fee increases, for example, transportation, are based on vendor rate increases. The fees were reviewed by the board at its December meeting and by the financial advisory committee. Fees for the 2024-25 school year are:
- Instructional fee K-6 - $257
- Instructional fee 7-8 - $300
- Transportation (eligible) - $53
- Transportation (paid) - $614
- Preschool application - $50
- Preschool fee - $4,376
- Instrumental rental - $40