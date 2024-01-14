District 58 approves fee increases for 2024-25

Schools in Downers Grove Grade School District 58 would be renovated if voters in November approve a property tax referendum that would fund the work. (Bob Rakow)

The Downers Grove Grade School District School Board has approved the 2024-25 school fees, which traditionally are based on inflation rates. The measure of inflation used was 6.5%.

Some fee increases, for example, transportation, are based on vendor rate increases. The fees were reviewed by the board at its December meeting and by the financial advisory committee. Fees for the 2024-25 school year are:

Instructional fee K-6 - $257

Instructional fee 7-8 - $300

Transportation (eligible) - $53

Transportation (paid) - $614

Preschool application - $50

Preschool fee - $4,376

Instrumental rental - $40

