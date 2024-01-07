Dist. 89 to host informational webinar on gifted programming Jan. 17

Community Consolidated School District 89 is working with Northwestern University’s Center for Talent Development to complete an evaluation of gifted and advanced programming.

The current elementary program is called “Challenge” and is available for qualifying second- to fifth-grade grade students in language arts and humanities as well as science, technology, engineering and math. In middle school, students may qualify for advanced literacy, math or science.

The purpose of the evaluation is to help develop a continuous improvement plan for the district’s gifted/advanced program. The district will be hosting an informational webinar with Susan Corwith, Northwestern University director of talent development, at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17, to discuss the process and timeline for family input.

To receive the link for the meeting, email Jill Kingsfield at jkingsfield@ccsd89.org or info@ccsd89.org.