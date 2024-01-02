Lace ‘Em Up NFP donates winter hats to Edward Foundation

Lace ‘Em Up NFP, run by Marco Eufrasio of Glen Ellyn, donated 25 winter hats to male cancer patients undergoing treatment at Endeavor Health Edward Hospital during the cold winter months. (photo provided by Endeavor Health)

Lace ‘Em Up NFP, run by Marco Eufrasio of Glen Ellyn, donated 25 winter hats to male cancer patients undergoing treatment at Endeavor Health Edward Hospital during the cold winter months.

After overcoming his own battle with testicular cancer, Eufrasio wanted to help others. His own personal mantra, “lace ‘em up each day and keep moving forward,” inspired the name of the organization. The nonprofit is dedicated to raising awareness about testicular cancer and providing direct support for those who are battling the disease.

To learn more, visit laceemupnfp.org.