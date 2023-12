The Downers Grove Park District will accept Christmas trees at two locations through Jan. 15.

Bins will be set up in the parking lot at McCollum Park, 6801 S. Main St. (north parking lot, near the west side of the lot) and Whitlock Park, 40th Street and Fairview Ave. (southeast corner of the parking lot).

Park district staff will chip the trees into wood chips to be used in mulching projects throughout the district.