GIRLS BASKETBALL

Montini 63, Glenbrook South 31

Victoria Matulevicius scored 20 points, Nikki Kerstein 14 and Alyssa Epps 14 for Montini (5-0).

Nazareth 44, Lincoln-Way East 36

Olivia Austin scored 11 points, Allia von Schlegell eight and Danielle Scully six for Nazareth (4-0).

Hinsdale South 46, St. Ignatius 16

Amerie Flowers had 14 points and six rebounds and Maeve Savage 11 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets (4-1).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oak Park-River Forest 64, Wheaton Academy 62