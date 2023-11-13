Wheaton’s Cosley Zoo begins Festival of Lights Nov. 24

Lights glowing in the night depicting seasonal scenes will illuminate Cosley Zoo during this year’s Festival of Lights and Christmas Tree Sale beginning Nov. 24 and continuing through Dec. 31.

The zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton, will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. There is no admission fee during the festival. Donations are encouraged. No reservations or ticketing for this event are required.

A special new feature, honoring the Canada lynx that arrived in 2022, will be the centerpiece of the light displays, measuring 12 feet tall and 30 feet wide.

In all, more than 20,000 lights will shine brightly beginning at 3 p.m. each day of the festival, sparkling on buildings and trees.

Shoppers looking for Christmas trees will find a variety of evergreens to choose from including Fraser, Canaan and Douglas firs along with Scotch pines. Trees come in all sizes, from three-foot-tall trees suitable for tabletop displays to 12-foot-tall trees that look majestic towering under cathedral ceilings.

Come shop among the animals in a festive atmosphere. Hot cocoa will be available for purchase, along with wreaths and garlands.

Visitors will find additional holiday treasures inside the Wild Side Gift Shop. In addition to zoo-themed gifts, the shop will host the Wish Tree for the Animals. By purchasing an ornament, shoppers can give gifts to specific Cosley animals.

From 3 to 9 p.m. weekdays, hot chocolate will be sold at the Coyote Café concession stand. Hot chocolate sale hours on weekends and on Nov. 24 will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The zoo also will host Santa’s Craft Corner. At this event, children will have the opportunity to visit with Santa and work on craft projects. The dates for Santa’s Craft Corner are Nov. 25, Dec. 2 and Dec. 9. Each event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fee is $20 per household payable at the door with cash, Visa, Mastercard and Discover. No advance registration is required.

All proceeds from these events support the zoo through the Cosley Foundation. The zoo will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

For more information, please visit www.cosleyzoo.org.