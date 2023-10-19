Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Gabby Stasys, Benet, volleyball, junior

Name: Gabby Stasys
School: Benet, junior
Sport: Volleyball
Why she was selected: Stasys had a match-high nine kills to lead Benet to a 25-22, 25-22 win over Mother McAuley to win the Autumnfest tournament championship. Stasys was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote.
Here is her Q&A with Joshua Welge.
Welge: What does beating a team like Mother McAuley do for the team as the playoffs approach?
Stasys: Beating an amazing team like McAuley gives us confidence and momentum going into the playoffs.
Welge: I heard you were doing some hitting from the outside while playing the middle. What’s that adjustment been like?
Stasys: It’s a change but I definitely think it’s working. For me, it’s been fun to try something new, so I’m enjoying it.
Welge: What’s some keys to success going into the playoffs?
Stasys: Not taking any game for granted. Coming out with a lot of energy and desire to win every game.
Welge: If you were not playing volleyball, what sport do you think you would play?
Stasys: I used to be a swimmer and I quit when I started playing volleyball, so I’d probably just go back to swimming.
Welge: What is your greatest athletic memory?
Stasys: Last club season my team and I were very successful. It was super fun to play in a national championship.
Welge: What do you plan on studying at Yale?
Stasys: I am still undecided, but I am interested in psychology and economics.