October 19, 2023
Shaw Local
Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Gabby Stasys, Benet, volleyball, junior

By Joshua Welge
Benet junior Gabby Stasys

Name: Gabby Stasys

School: Benet, junior

Sport: Volleyball

Why she was selected: Stasys had a match-high nine kills to lead Benet to a 25-22, 25-22 win over Mother McAuley to win the Autumnfest tournament championship. Stasys was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote.

Here is her Q&A with Joshua Welge.

Welge: What does beating a team like Mother McAuley do for the team as the playoffs approach?

Stasys: Beating an amazing team like McAuley gives us confidence and momentum going into the playoffs.

Welge: I heard you were doing some hitting from the outside while playing the middle. What’s that adjustment been like?

Stasys: It’s a change but I definitely think it’s working. For me, it’s been fun to try something new, so I’m enjoying it.

Welge: What’s some keys to success going into the playoffs?

Stasys: Not taking any game for granted. Coming out with a lot of energy and desire to win every game.

Welge: If you were not playing volleyball, what sport do you think you would play?

Stasys: I used to be a swimmer and I quit when I started playing volleyball, so I’d probably just go back to swimming.

Welge: What is your greatest athletic memory?

Stasys: Last club season my team and I were very successful. It was super fun to play in a national championship.

Welge: What do you plan on studying at Yale?

Stasys: I am still undecided, but I am interested in psychology and economics.

