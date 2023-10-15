Girls tennis: Riley Lepsi, Wheaton Warrenville South claim sectional titles

The Wheaton Warrenville South girls tennis team has definitely bonded in a big way this season.
They’ve got a nice mix of players from different grade levels, and senior Alexis Townsend said that’s one of the reasons the Tigers are able to stand out from the crowd.
“We’re super close as a team,” Townsend said. “And that’s great. We’re a tight-knit group. Everyone is involved together, upperclassman, underclassman, it really doesn’t matter.”
A week ago, WW South won the DuKane Conference title, breaking Batavia’s four-year grip on the crown.
They kept it going Saturday, taking first place at the Class 2A Downers Grove South Sectional.
The entire tournament was moved indoors due to the inclement weather Friday and Saturday, with the semifinals and finals taking place at the Naperville Tennis Club.
Riley Lepsi, as has often been the case this year, led the way for the Tigers.
The freshman, ranked as the top prospect in Illinois by the Tennis Recruiting Network, won the singles title with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Sofia Olaru, of Naperville Central.
She’ll move on to next week’s state tournament.
“I’m more nervous than excited right now,” Lepsi said of her trip to the state tourney. “But I’m still so excited.
“There’s nothing like playing with this team. It’s so crazy, but I don’t think I’ve ever enjoyed playing tennis more. I’m with the most amazing girls in the world, and they’re super supportive.”
WW South coach Patti Clousing added that she’s never been more impressed with her star freshman.
“She played some of the best tennis I’ve ever seen her play today,” Clousing said. “She rose to the occasion against some of the best competition.”
“Riley has the shots, but it’s also her attitude on the court,” Townsend said. “She doesn’t let anything get in her head. If she misses a shot, she just moves on to the next point. She just keeps moving forward.”
It’s been a great three-year run for Naperville Central’s Olaru, a junior. In addition to the sectional runner-up medal this campaign, she was a sectional champion in her freshman and sophomore seasons.
She’s also won five matches at state the last two years, and now she’ll get another chance to shine at state.
Sophomore Gabby David, of Downers Grove South, took third in singles, scoring a 6-0, 6-3 win over Emily Wittmer, of Downers Grove North. Both players advanced to next week’s finals.
Downers South coach Josh Forst said that David competed at state in 2022, and that experience may boost her chances this year.
“I think she understands the whole routine now,” Forst said.
“The biggest thing is that you play four matches the first day, so you have to be physically fit and mentally fit to make it through.”
Brooke Coffman and Gabby Lee from Naperville North, who finished second at state last season, won the doubles championship with a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Kalely McCabe and Lauren Morton of WWS.
Also moving on from the doubles bracket are Kira Yang and Ami Patel, of Naperville Central, and another WW South twosome, Janna Kim and Katie Muff.
“A great day for the whole team,” Clousing said. “It’s been a long time since we won a sectional, so we’ve got a lot to celebrate.”