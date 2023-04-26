Downers Grove Village Council bids farewell to Kulovany, Walus

Downers Grove Commissioners Rich Kulovany and Nicole Walus received their send-offs at the April 18 council meeting as both prepare to move on from their lives as commissioners.

Walus served as a commissioner for two terms, volunteering in capacities beyond her position on the board.

Kulovany is stepping away after having served one term.

Mayor Bob Barnett had kind words to say about Walus and Kulovany.

“We wanted to take a few minutes this evening to recognize the work they have done and their service to our community,” Barnett said.

Barnett provided the definitions of the words “stewardship” and “selflessness,” describing Walus and Kulovany as having carried these traits with them throughout their time on the commission.

The board, on behalf of the village, presented Walus and Kulovany with parting gifts, and members of the board shared their thoughts on how the two have positively contributed to the Downers Grove community through their service.

Commissioner Danny Glover spoke first, thanking Kulovany for his dedication and sincere care for the village. Glover said Kulovany has been passionate, dedicated and well-researched, always giving 110% to the community and residents.

“Even in the minor, sometimes overlooked items, you always dive deep,” Glover said. “I can say with confidence that Downers Grove is better for having Rich Kulovany on this council.”

Kulovany shared that six generations of his family have lived in Downers Grove, and said it has been a pleasure working with the board. He said when he and Barnett began serving together, they came from different political backgrounds, but that throughout his time, the two committed to communicating respectfully and coming to conclusions as best as they could together.

As for Walus, the commissioners spoke about her consistent advice and ability to juggle her time as a commissioner, teacher, mother, volunteer and wife so effortlessly.

Commissioner Leslie Sadowski-Fugitt described Walus as empathetic and thoughtful and said she will miss Walus’ perspective as a teacher and mother.

“I appreciate the fact that on any issue, I knew I could give you a call with no bias and no judgment,” Sadowski-Fugitt said. “I have always known you have the best interests of the village at heart.”

In her remarks, Walus said she had to tell her story and share her experience coming to the council and what it has meant to her. She said she never expected to serve for quite so long, and she has learned through the experience to never say never.

Both commissioners received standing ovations from the council at the end of their respective remarks. While it is clear Kulovany and Walus will be missed, the remaining commissioners and Barnett wished them well and thanked them for their inspiration and dedication as the council looks to fill their seats going forward.

Michael Davenport, who formerly served on the Community High School District 99 School Board, and former Mayor Martin Tully will assume the seats vacated by Kulovany and Walus.