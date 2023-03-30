Glenbard Parent Series speaker to discuss social dynamics of teens’ lives

The Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present “Supporting Our Kids Through the Inevitable Ups and Downs of Teen Relationships,” with author Rosalind Wiseman, in two Zoom webinars: one at noon and the other at 7 p.m. April 11.

Friendships are essential to the mental and emotional health of teens, a news release stated. Wiseman returns to GPS to discuss social dynamics, friendships, crushes and dating. She will empower parents and caregivers to guide young people through the ups and downs in their social lives. Wiseman will outline how adults can help teens establish and maintain boundaries. She also will discuss strategies that support communication and how to avoid feedback that will shut down a conversation.

Wiseman is a New York Times bestselling author, whose publications include “Queen Bees and Wannabes: Helping Your Daughter Survive Cliques, Gossip, Boyfriends, and the New Realities of Girl World,” which was the basis for the movie “Mean Girls,” and “Masterminds & Wingmen: Helping Our Boys Cope with Schoolyard Power, Locker-Room Tests, Girlfriends, and the New Rules of Boy World.”

Go to glenbardgps.org for information and the link to the webinar. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or to submit a question in advance, email Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org.