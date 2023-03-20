Glenbard North Symphonic Band to perform at Symphony Center in Chicago

The Glenbard North High School Symphonic Band has been invited to perform at Symphony Center, home of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, at 1:30 p.m. March 25, as part of the Percy Grainger Wind Band Festival.

Glenbard North students will perform alongside three other ensembles from around the country, and will receive a clinic from Mallory Thompson, director of bands at Northwestern University, a news release stated.

The performance originally was scheduled for April 2020, but was cancelled due to the pandemic. Thanks to the fundraising efforts of the 2020 Glenbard North Symphonic Band and the hard work of the current band, the students will be able to perform in the prestigious hall. Free tickets are available at Percy Grainger Wind Band Festival | Chicago Symphony Orchestra (cso.org)