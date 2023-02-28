Glenbard Parent Series to offer tips to help youth manage digital world

The Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present “Growing Up Public: Helping Kids Navigate Privacy and Reputation” in two webinars with Devorah Heitner, one at noon and the other at 7 p.m. March 7, via Zoom.

Heitner returns to the GPS to discuss her most recent book, “Growing Up Public,” a news release stated. Her presentation will guide adults in helping young people to develop healthy boundaries and safeguard privacy. She will offer tips that encourage young people to generate content that is constructive and sensitive to the feelings of others.

Heitner is a media technology specialist. Her first book, “Screenwise: Helping Kids Thrive (and Survive) in Their Digital World,” was written for parents and educators seeking advice on how to help children flourish in a world of constant connectedness.

Go to glenbardgps.org for details and the link to the two webinars. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or to submit a question in advance, email Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org.