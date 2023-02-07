Glenbard Parent Series speaker to help adults connect with youth

The Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present “The Grown-Up’s Guide to the Human Teenager: How to Decode Their Behavior and Develop Their Trust,” with author Josh Shipp at noon and 7 p.m. Feb. 23, via Zoom.

Shipp is proof of the power of one caring adult, a news release stated. He says that statistically he should be dead, in jail or homeless. Shipp’s behavior as a young person was nightmarish, and by age 14, he had been repeatedly kicked out of foster homes. He admits to acting out because he didn’t trust anyone until one compassionate adult changed everything.

In his humorous, yet practical style, Shipp will deliver strategies to gain, or regain the trust of even the most skeptical or oppositional young people. His inspiring journey from being an at-risk child to becoming an energetic youth advocate will empower adults to connect with the young people in their lives. Participants will learn how to facilitate open communication, stop nagging and help young people take ownership when they make a mistake.

Shipp is an author, speaker and global youth empowerment expert. He wrote two national bestsellers: “The Grown-Up’s Guide to Teenage Humans” and “The Teen’s Guide to World Domination.”

Visit to glenbardgps.org for further information and the webinar link. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or to submit a question in advance, email Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org.