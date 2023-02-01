Girls Basketball notes: Sister acts holding court this season at Lyons Township, Timothy Christian

Almost as soon as Timothy Christian senior Maddie Drye and sophomore sister Sami Drye began learning basketball, they were teammates.
“We grew up shooting in the gym with our dad and (younger brother Dylan). We would always 2 on 2 (against them) so me and Maddie have been playing together for years,” Sami said. “It’s just kind of how it’s always been. We’ve just always played together.”
These days, it’s the Trojans (16-7) who are the beneficiaries. The Drye sisters are starting guards on opposite wings in their second season together and first as co-starters.
“Since we always shoot together at the gym, we kind of know each other’s game so we’re able to help each other out and that helps both of us get better,” said fourth-year starter Maddie, who hopes to play college basketball. “It was definitely something I looked forward to (last season). It’s good to be out on the court and know that someone 100% has your back. Not that your teammates don’t, but it’s just kind of a different bond.”
For organized sports, the Downers Grove residents first were teammates in soccer. Sami occasionally joined Maddie’s older age-group team. Their first Timothy girls soccer season last spring included a Class 1A regional title. Maddie starred for the Trojans’ 2021 state runners-up. They also are tennis doubles players at Timothy Christian – but with different partners.
This basketball season, their dad Nate Drye is Timothy’s assistant coach for the first time after years coaching at Aurora Central Catholic.
“Sometimes a teammate won’t always tell you, ‘Don’t do that,’ but with a sister on the court, you can be real,” Sami said. “But they’re also you’re No. 1 fan and always want to encourage you and always going to look to set you up for success.”
Sister success continues at Lyons
Last season, junior Elin O’Brien was a potent three-point shooting guard off the bench for Lyons Township’s 4A sectional finalist. These Lions (24-4) have been just as successful now with freshman sister Emma also a key reserve often around the basket.
“It’s definitely fun to share that and do it together. Next year, too, hopefully we have a similar season,” Elin said. “It’s different having a sister (teammate) compared to your friends. But I like them both.”
The O’Briens began supporting each other on different basketball teams in middle school and AAU basketball, where Emma sometimes joined Elin’s older team. They currently play for the U-17 and U-15 Lady Lightning. They were together on the court in LT’s season opener.
“I always knew I was going to go to LT. Having (Elin) made me excited and when I found out I made varsity, it made it even better that she was on the team,” Emma said. “Coming in, it definitely made it easier and made me more comfortable since I had someone there.”
Younger 6-foot Emma is slightly taller than 5-8 Erin but has usually played a 2/3 guard. She’s embraced the challenge of contributing more inside. Around the house, Elin says basketball talk naturally flows.
“It’s nice always having someone. You can rant to (a sister) or say pretty much anything you can’t say to other people,” Elin said. “It’s just nice having that extra time together and being in it together. It’ll drive the conversations.”
Bruschuk doing more for Willowbrook
Willowbrook junior Elle Bruschuk earned All-West Suburban Gold honors last season after leading the Warriors with 209 rebounds (8.0 per game) and 47 blocks. She’s strived to do even more this season.
“Last year I was more of a contributor and supporter with passing and rebounding and defense. This year I had to transition into being one of the point scorers,” Bruschuk said. “I’ve tried to step up and be more of a leader as well.”
Bruschuk now averages 12.3 points – up from 8.8 as a sophomore – with team bests of 199 rebounds (9.0 average), 59 assists, 36 steals and 22 blocks. Along with seniors Sara Stout, Nina Nytko, Yazmin Setaram and Rimon Kari and junior Tia Kelly, the Warriors (13-13, 7-3 in Gold) have picked up from a 1-6 start with two overtime losses. Bruschuk hopes to continue the trends during her Lady Lightning traveling season.
“I think, honestly (the key has) been my team and coaches – very encouraging and trusting me to have the ball in my hands for certain situations,” Bruschuk said. “It’s good for my confidence to be offensive-minded and to know when I should be taking good shots.”