Glenbard Parent Series speaker to discuss essential skills for young people

The Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present “Essential Communication and Life Skills: A Kid’s Guide to Growing Up,” with author Catherine Newman in two webinars at noon and 7 p.m. Feb. 8, via Zoom.

The talk is for those who have ever wished for a guidebook of essential life skills to share with tweens or teens, a news release stated. Newman, a parenting writer and etiquette columnist, will give adults tips and advice to nudge children into independence and teach them how to master chores, express themselves clearly and behave generously toward others. Participants will learn how to eliminate parental nagging and how to encourage children to be more dependable.

Newman has authored novels, nonfiction and articles about children, parents, teens and relationships. She is the etiquette columnist at Real Simple and the academic department coordinator of the Creative Writing Center at Amherst College.

Go to glenbardgps.org for further information and the link to the webinar. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or to submit a question in advance, email Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org.