Glenbard Parent Series expert to present strategies to unlock child’s full potential

The Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present “Parent Nation: Unlocking Every Child’s Potential” with author and pediatric surgeon Dana Suskind at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 via Zoom.

Visit glenbardgps.org for information and the link to the webinar. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, send an email to Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or call 630-942-7668.

Suskind returns to GPS, offering support strategies for the most critical years of childhood development, a news release stated. She maintains that when parents and guardians shoulder the responsibility of early childhood care and education on their own, it creates an environment that is not only unsustainable but also detrimental to the well-being of children, families and society. She advocates for robust support for the adults during the early development years and beyond.

In her book, “Thirty Million Words: Building a Child’s Brain,” Suskind encourages parents to engage in loving, responsive interactions to build the foundation for lifetime learning. In her newest book, “Parent Nation,” she weaves together the latest science on the developing brain, and shares relatable stories of families from all walks of life. Suskind will outline how society can assist families in meeting developmental needs, and help children realize their full potential.

Suskind co-directs the TMW Center for Early Learning + Public Health at the University of Chicago. She is founder and director of the Pediatric Cochlear Implant Program, and founder and director of Thirty Million Words.