Thank you, teachers. From the Morris Herald-News

We all have a close friend or teacher in our family.

They are the ones who you just knew from a young age they would go into the field. They wanted to share their love for knowledge, reading, history, math or other subject close to their heart. They had an affinity for helping youngsters, or maybe those who needed special attention or care. Today, we thank those teachers for the work they do to prepare the next generation for life. We thank them for their long hours of work after the school day ends, or for sometimes dipping into their own pocketbook to make sure a student has lunch money or a jacket on a cold day.

Thank You, Teachers is our way of recognizing the value of these educators in our lives.

Our stories:

A child of teachers, Morris Community High School’s Joe Blumberg following in his parents’ path

Morris High School superintendent pushes students to follow their dreams

CCHS teacher pushes students to reach their potential

Thank You Teacher Letters for Morris Herald-News

MCHS alum Andrea Gustafson inspired to lead students by example

Former nurse molding students into next generation of healthcare workers at Grundy Area Vocational Center

Teacher retires from Immaculate Conception after 26 years

Coal City teacher wants students to become productive members of society

Saratoga art teacher retiring after 35 years: ‘It has been such a gift’

Special education teacher values connection with students

On education and leadership: Stacey Swanson driven by Catholic school tradition

SHS special education teacher wants students to know they are more than just a grade