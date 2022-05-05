Special education teacher values connection with students

Blake Slutz was considering a career in public relations and marketing while a student at Illinois State University, but after volunteering with the Special Olympics, he changed his major.

“It started as something for my resume and to give back a little bit,” he said, “and I liked it more than I thought I would.”

He is now a special education teacher at Seneca Township High School, with one class of freshmen and sophomores, and another of juniors and seniors. He also co-teaches English II and English III. He is in his third year with the school and was honored this year with an Excellence in Education award.

He loves his job and knows the decision to pursue it was the right one for him.

“It has really suited what I wanted to do and the things I wanted to accomplish and the difference I wanted to make,” he said.

Before STHS, Slutz taught students with behavioral and emotional disorders at La Salle Peru High School, then eighth-grade special education science and history at Bloomington Junior High School.

Seneca Township High School Superintendent Dan Stecken said the school is fortunate to have Slutz servings its students.

“Blake Slutz demonstrates wisdom and experience beyond his years of teaching,” Stecken said. “He has the unique ability to identify each student’s specific area of need, coupled with the knowledge to create a plan to fulfill that need. Blake brings his passion, dedication, sense of humor, and positive attitude to school every day and truly makes Seneca High School better as a district.”

Slutz said teaching special education comes with challenges, but also rewards. The biggest challenge, he said, is probably also the biggest reward, and that is the variety of needs and strengths in his classrooms. Students in special education have a larger variety of needs, he explained, such as reading levels that might range from second grade to seventh grade in one class.

“I like the creative aspect of it,” he said, “and the challenge to help them reach their goals. For me, that’s incredibly motivating and rewarding.”

He values getting to really know his students and connecting with them on a relationship level.

“They put forth some of their most honest and best work when you do that,” he said. “For me, it’s more about relationships first and academics second.”

Being a case manager for students with special needs is also important.

“It’s a second set of eyes to make sure they are adjusting well and transitioning well into high school,” he said.

And that they will make the transition out of high school with a concrete plan to follow their next path.

The school ended remote learning this school year, and Slutz said that has been a wonderful thing for his students.

“I think the kids are really, really enjoying it,” he said. “It’s great just to see them actually socializing with one another again.”

Slutz said there is something he wants people to know about special education students.

“I want people to know that it’s not their identity,” he said. “It might be a facet of their identity, but they have all these other wonderful things about them that provide them avenues to be successful.”