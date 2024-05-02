A life of service: Morris Deputy Chief Skelton reflects on 26 years with the agency

From a young age, Chad Skelton appeared destined for a job in law enforcement.

“It was something I had talked about wanting to do as a kid,” said Skelton, who began his career with the Morris Police Department on March 9, 1998, as a patrolman and has since gone on to assume the roles of corporal, detective, investigations, supervisor, sergeant and, most recently, deputy chief.

Skelton, in fact, has physical evidence of his childhood affinity for policing. When he became a sworn officer in Morris, his kindergarten teacher brought in an article that outlined his future desire, as told through the mind of a precocious 6-year-old.

“It’s hanging in my office,” Skelton said. “My wife framed it for me. It’s definitely a conversation piece.”

Morris police Chief Alicia Steffes has worked with Skelton since she joined the department 20 years ago. As the longest-tenured member of the department, Steffes said, Skelton has been an anchor.

“His ability to retain information, research things and plan has been essential,” Steffes said. “What I appreciate most about him is he’s always loyal. No matter who he works for, he’s loyal to this department, the city of Morris and the chief, whoever that has been. He just works tirelessly to do what is best for the department.”

When asked what he has enjoyed most about the job in Morris, Skelton readily points out his daily interactions with people. That sense of appreciation extends outside the department and into the community and beyond.

Throughout his career, Skelton said his life has been enriched through interactions with fellow officers and other MPD staffers, as well as courthouse workers, attorneys, judges and workers in the coroner’s office.

“There are all of these great people I get to meet every day and learn from,” Skelton said. “It’s been a great experience.”

Skelton has served as MPD’s deputy chief since 2016. In the role, he oversees training, scheduling, equipment and operations. Steffes said the role is tailor made for Skelton because of his strong people skills.

“He really believes in finding a niche for everybody,” Steffes said. “He will find out what everybody is interested in and get them trained and exposed in that area.”

Ultimately, Steffes said, Skelton’s attention to officers’ interest areas has resulted in an all-around stronger agency.

“People are at their best when they’re doing what they enjoy,” she said.

Alongside his steady commitment to service and relationships in Morris, Skelton reflects on the changes he has experienced in policing since he first took the oath of office.

We wear a lot of different hats throughout our day – and our careers, for that matter. One minute, you’re handling something as simple as a barking dog complaint, and the next minute, you’re dealing with someone with a mental health crisis or a domestic dispute or major traffic crash. Everything goes up and down and up and down, and we have to try to adapt and handle the situation as best we can with split-second decisions a lot of the time.” — Chad Skelton, deputy chief of the Morris Police Department

“The biggest thing is the technology,” he said. “When I first started, we weren’t really using computers, in the station or in the cars. Communications were very limited. The technology has grown so fast.”

Skelton said his bedrock principles have grounded him through some of the more challenging aspects of the job.

“We wear a lot of different hats throughout our day – and our careers, for that matter,” he said. “One minute, you’re handling something as simple as a barking dog complaint, and the next minute, you’re dealing with someone with a mental health crisis or a domestic dispute or major traffic crash. Everything goes up and down and up and down, and we have to try to adapt and handle the situation as best we can with split-second decisions a lot of the time.”

But as that kindergarten article affirms, Skelton said he is keenly aware that he is pursuing his calling in life.

“Time has gone really fast,” he said. “But I enjoy being able to help the community and be a part of it.”