Benefits Available to Illinois Veterans

The most common and well known veterans’ benefits are from the US Department of Veterans Affairs, but there are others available from the State of Illinois. Some of them include long-term care benefits, state education benefits, property tax exemptions, and recreation benefits. Here is more information about each:

1. Veteran Nursing Home Benefits. Illinois veterans and eligible spouses seeking skilled and domiciliary care are offered five unique veterans’ homes located across Illinois, in Anna, Chicago, LaSalle, Manteno, and Quincy. Each facility offers person-centered care delivered by medical professionals and staff dedicated to enhancing the lives of veterans in their care. For more information, visit https://veterans.illinois.gov/services-benefits/homes/homes.html .

2. Education Benefits. As a veteran, there are education programs available that you and your family may use for a wide variety of approved education and training programs, including apprenticeship and on-the-job training, college degree and certificate programs, flight training, and correspondence courses. Each program provides different benefits to different groups of individuals and offers a specified number of “months” of benefits. Visit https://veterans.illinois.gov/services-benefits/education.html for more information.

3. Property Tax Exemptions. Illinois offers service members a variety of housing exemptions, including property tax exemptions and exemptions for specially adapted housing and mobile homes. Property tax information can be found at: https://www.grundycountyil.gov/assessor/property-tax-relief/ .

4. Recreation Benefits. Illinois offers free fishing and hunting licenses to disabled veterans. Visit https://veterans.illinois.gov/services-benefits/permits.html to learn more.

Further details about Illinois benefits and services for veterans and their families can be found at https://veterans.illinois.gov/ . Additionally, the Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission can help. Reach the office by phone at (815) 941-3152 or via email at VAC@grundycountyil.gov .

Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission : 1320 Union Street: Morris, IL 60450 :

815.941.3152 : https://www.grundycountyil.gov/veterans-assistance/

Grundy County VAC sponsored logo 2023