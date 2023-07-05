Discover Leading-Edge Education Programs: Join Lewis University's Virtual Info Session on July 12th

Are you passionate about making a positive impact in your community through education? Do you dream of becoming a teacher or administrator and positively impacting the world? Look no further than Lewis University’s Department of Education. Join us on July 12th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for a dynamic virtual information session to unlock the door to your future as an outstanding teacher or administrator.

At Lewis University, we equip educators with leading-edge knowledge and skills sought after by school districts. Our innovative community welcomes and encourages new ideas, ensuring you receive a top-notch education.

Education constantly evolves, and Lewis University is at the forefront of these changes. During this session, you’ll have the opportunity to interact with our experienced faculty, explore our innovative programs, and learn about upcoming trends in education. The virtual session will provide an overview of the various education programs offered by Lewis University, including degrees for teachers and administrators in P-12 public and private school districts.

Are you worried about the cost of education? Lewis University has partnered with several school districts to offer tuition discounts, making your education more affordable. We’ll provide information on various funding options, such as scholarships, grants, and financial aid, to support your educational journey.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to shape your future and become a spark for positive change in education. Reserve your spot for the virtual information session on July 12th and take the first step towards making a difference in students’ lives. Get ready to embark on an exciting educational journey with Lewis University’s Department of Education.

The virtual information session is just the beginning. It’s your chance to explore the possibilities and discover the remarkable opportunities at Lewis University.

Don’t miss this chance to shape your future and promote positive change in the field of education. Reserve your spot today at https://grad.lewisu.edu/portal/grad-events .

