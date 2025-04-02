Boys track and field: Previewing the 2025 season across the Herald-News area

As outdoor season revs up, here’s a look at the 2025 boys track and field season across the Herald-News area.
Bolingbrook
Coach: Jeff Lester
Top returners: Bruce Duncan III, sr. (sprints, relays); Devin Cathey, jr. (jumps); Isaac Stowers, jr. (sprints, relays); Jason Vervack, jr. (middle distance, relays); Ramere Jackson, sr. (relays); Jordan Lampkins, jr. (relays, jumps); Nikolas Maldonado, jr. (distances); Alex Sogavo, sr. (shot put); A.H. Perkins, jr. (sprints, jumps); Logan Matlock, jr. (PV), Olumuolade Olu-Akintomide, sr. (jumps)
Key newcomers: Jaden Gillespie, so. (hurdles); Azy Stefania, so. (distances); Peyton Broks, so. (shot put); Marlon Williams Jr., fr. (jumps)
Worth noting: The Raiders, new to the conference, took fourth in the tough Southwest Suburban Prairie indoor meet, an encouraging sign.
Coal City
Coach: Colin Keppner
Top returner: Julian Micetech, jr. (hurdles)
Key newcomers: Ryland Clements, fr. (relays); Gage Kraus, fr. (relays); LRiyhan Hunter, fr. (relays)
Worth noting: The freshmen leading the 4x200 relay have already excelled in the grade school state finals.
Dwight
Coach: Larry Lane
Top returners: Graham Meister, so. (throws); Holden Grimes, so. (throws); Ayden Roff, sr. (sprints, relays); Tysen Walker, jr. (sprints); Chris Ozee, so. (middle distance); Joe Duffy, so. (hurdles, relays, jumps); Colland Bachand, so. (hurdles, jumps)
Key newcomers: Joe Faris, so. (distances); Angel Martin, fr. (sprints); Mekki Hakey, fr. (middle distance); Evan Olsen, fr. (throws)
Worth noting: Meister won the 1A shot put title by over two feet as a freshman and is already over 58 feet this year; around him and the relays, Lane hopes to build a formidable squad by May.
Joliet Catholic
Coach: Rachael Rayes
Top returners: Craig Peacock, jr. (sprints); Michael Brow, sr. (sprints); Collin Murphy, sr. (middle distance); Chris Corsi, jr. (distances); Justin Collins, sr. (jumps)
Key newcomers: Peyton Henry, fr. (sprints); Collin Nickel, fr. (sprints); Dylan Travis, so. (jumps); T.J. Shanahan, fr. (shot put); Malik Howard, fr. (jumps); Phil Larson, fr. (PV)
Worth noting: The Hilltoppers finished sixth in the boys side of the Lemont Invitational and have some promising athletes for 2025.
Joliet Central
Coach: Brian Reed
Top returners: Nathaniel Gabriel, so. (middle distance); Anthony Miranda, sr. (sprints); Erick Ortiz, jr. (distances); Antwi Boakye, sr. (LJ)
Key newcomers: Jayden Lopez, fr. (middle distance)
Worth noting: The Steelmen have their work cut out for them in the tough Southwest Suburban Prairie, but show some promise.
Joliet West
Coach: Joseph Tucker
Top returners: James Kokuro, sr. (sprints); Payton Hudson, jr. (middle distance); Julian Esquivel, sr. (distances); D’shon Woods, sr. (jumps); Wonder Ankamah, sr. (jumps); Khristian Lestz, jr. (HJ)
Key newcomers: Lucas Houlihan, fr. (distances)
Worth noting: Kokuro will pile up the points for the Tigers in the 100, 200 and 400; the Tigers will be looking for consistent scoring elsewhere to complement his work.
Lemont
Coach: Frank Kovach
Top returners: Dominic Patnaude-Noodwang, jr. (sprints, relays); Andrew Ascolani, so. (sprints, relays); Nathan Murray, so. (sprints, relays); Scott Biedess, so. (middle distance); Adam Mustafa, sr. (distances); Gavin Abad, so. (distances); Daniel Jaquez, jr. (HJ); Daniel Foy, sr. (PV)
Key newcomers: Ethan DiNello, fr. (sprints, LJ)
Worth noting: Kovach is the one new boys head coach in the Herald-News area this year and has some talent with which to work.
Lincoln-Way Central
Coach: Dustin Waddell
Top returners: Jack Galminas, sr. (distances); Braden Hoff, sr. (distances); Bryce Counihan, jr. (distances); Kyle Fridel, sr. (distances); J.J. Carr, sr. (throws); Najah Falanah, jr. (shot put)
Key newcomers: Cian Scanlon, so. (middle distance)
Worth noting: The 4x800 team of Galminas, Friedl, Counihan and Hoff set an Illinois Top Times record of 7:56.16 in Saturday’s race.
Lincoln-Way East
Coach: Ray Hines
Top returners: Sean Hanrahan, sr. (distances); Keagan Ruane, sr. (sprints, relays); Isaiah Kuli, sr. (sprints, relays); Landon Johnson, sr. (relays); Joe Johnston, sr. (hurdles); Ethan Eichie, sr. (hurdles); Kayden Smith, jr. (sprints, relays); Griffin Chojnacki, jr. (PV); Tebit Okwen, so. (TJ); Owen Bohren, so. (LJ); Jimeto Okafor, so. (shot put); Mason Halliman, so. (throws)
Key newcomer: Jack Murphy, fr. (sprints)
Worth noting: The Griffins are chasing repeats in the SWSC and hope to take a second straight sectional title as well. They have the talent to do so.
Lincoln-Way West
Coach: Joe Strain
Top returners: Austin Rowswell, sr. (sprints, relays); Josh Veldman, — (sprints, relays); Ryan Stiglic, sr. (PV); Anthony Lusciatti, jr. (hurdles); Brendan Vlasak, sr. (hurdles)
Key newcomers: Zaven Johnson, fr. (sprints); Hunter Spee, so. (sprints); Braydon McNulty, fr. (hurdles)
Worth noting: Rowswell, leader of a deep team, ran the second-fastest indoor 400 (48.03) in Illinois prep history Saturday on Gately’s banked track.
Lockport
Coach: Tom Razo
Top returners: Jason Soderstrom, jr. (PV); Xavier Adeniyi, jr. (sprints); Jonathan Evans, sr. (sprints); Nolan Lamoureux, sr. (sprints); Henry Eissing, so. (distances); Michael Pratt, jr. (shot put); Graydon Czako, sr. (jumps)
Key newcomers: Fope Omisore, fr. (sprints); Jack Mertens, so. (sprints); Matthew Lienhardt, fr. (distances); Patrick Valcich, fr. (distances); Prince Nartey, fr. (jumps)
Worth noting: The Porters, a solid fourth in the SWSC Indoor championship, always blossom in the spring.
Minooka
Coach: Nick Lundin
Top returners: Matthew Maffeo, jr. (sprints); Max Smith, so. (sprints); Carter Wikoff, sr. (middle distance); Evan Wilson, sr. (middle distance); Nico Comino, jr. (distances); Nate Schalk, jr., (distances); Jeremy McPherson, sr. (shot put); Payton Fisher, sr. (TJ); Trevor Chicon, sr. (LJ); Kobey Dannenberg, sr. (hurdles);
Key newcomers: Nehemiah Brown, so. (jumps, hurdles); Matthew Whalen, so. (middle distance); Alex Workman, fr. (middle distance); Ryan Resar, fr. (distances)
Worth noting: Minooka has a lot back from the 2024 squad – especially in the core running events – and newcomers who can help fill out the roster.
Morris
Coach: Ryan Battersby
Top returners: Brody Peterson, jr. (sprints); Nikita Hovious, jr. (distances); Cuyler Swanson, so. (distances); Everett Swanson, so. (distances); Colin Zierman, jr. (sprints, hurdles); Kazden Klinker, jr. (hurdles); Owen Noon, jr. (HJ); Luis Loza, jr. (HJ); Corbin Miller, jr. (LJ)
Key newcomers: Dominic Sallese, fr. (sprints); Kado Thanadabouth, fr. (sprints); Romero Zdanovic, fr. (hurdles)
Worth noting: Morris will lean on the Swansons for points in distances and relays, and they will provide plenty.
Peotone
Coach: Lori Lonard
Top returners: Joshua Bass, sr. (sprints); Augustyn Price, so. (sprints); Roman Jelinek, sr. (distances); Adam Murray, so. (jumps)
Key newcomers: Rex Stoltman, fr. (sprints, HJ); Benjamin Johnson, fr. (sprints); Greyson Denny, fr. (distances)
Worth noting: The Blue Devils are young, but hope to develop by May.
Plainfield Central
Coach: Jeff Purdom
Top returners: Torrance Freeman, jr. (sprints, relays); Gilberto Saucedo, so. (sprints); Tyler Weir, sr. (middle distance); Prince Jones, jr. (LJ)
Key newcomers: Jakub Banka, so. (jumps)
Worth noting: The Wildcats are in rebuilding mode, but have shown promise.
Plainfield East
Coach: Mike Adamson
Top returners: Joe Owusu, jr. (sprints); Mikhail Bolden, sr. (sprints); Shawn Harris, sr. (jumps); Nasir Robinson, jr. (sprints); Grant Withaeger, jr. (distances); Dominic Taylor, jr. (distances); Elijah Frimpong, so. (hurdles); Jaden Pringle, jr. (shot put)
Key newcomers: Jairo Gomez, so. (middle distance); John Berducio, jr. (distances); James Turi, fr. (hurdles)
Worth noting: As the lightning-fast Owusu goes, so goes Plainfield East.
Plainfield North
Coach: Tony Holler
Top returners: Omar Coleman, sr. (sprints; relays); Keith Cyracus, sr. (sprints, relays, LJ); Devan Draughon, sr. (sprints, relays); Treycen Bownes, sr. (sprints, relays, TJ); Quinn Davis, sr. (distances); Thomas Czerwinski, jr. (distances); Gavin Hall, jr. (distances); Aiden Connors, jr. (distances); Jack Davis, so. (hurdles); Evan Patchett, jr. (hurdles); Omer Mescioglu, sr. (discus); Quintin Wiencek, sr. (discus); Tomas Pena, sr. (throws); Kevin Wilson, sr. (throws)
Key newcomers: Sam Appiah, fr. (sprints)
Worth noting: The relay teams, both sprint and distance, should be excellent, leading the chase to displace Minooka atop the Southwest Prairie Conference.
Plainfield South
Coach: Jason Crowe
Top returners: David Obadein, sr. (sprints); Anthony Vilcek, sr. (sprints); Andreas Amos, sr. (sprints); Dylan Buturusis, so. (distances); Dylan Maloney, sr. (distances); Austin Cory, jr. (distances); Cole Maranowicz, sr. (distances); Jackson Sperli, jr. (hurdles); Nickolas Grigsby, sr. (shot put); Liem Sesta, so. (HJ); Rwan Blanchard, sr. (PV); Javin Asante, sr. (jumps)
Key newcomers: Jaevon Calloway, fr. (middle distance, hurdles); Ayden Flemings, fr. (jumps)
Worth noting: Obadein and Vilcek are a potent one-two punch in the sprints.
Providence
Coach: Mark Coglianese
Top returners: Luke Leverett, sr. (sprints); Kyle Szafranski, jr. (distances); Braylon White, sr. (sprints); Charlie Shafer, jr. (middle distance); Yanru Chao, so. (hurdles, jumps); Gavin Kenny, sr. (jumps)
Key newcomers: Ben Coleman, fr. (shot put)
Worth noting: Leverett is the heart of the Celtics, a threat every time he gets in the blocks.
Reed-Custer
Coach: Andrea Shroba
Top returners: Jason Busto, jr. (distances, relays); Tanner Gullquist, so. (hurdles, jumps, PV); Damien Andrade, so. (sprints, relays)
Key newcomers: Carson Lowe, fr. (middle distances)
Worth noting: The Comets are young, with nary a senior on the roster.
Romeoville
Coach: Scott Harper
Top returners: Shaun Alexander, jr. (jumps); Xavier Santiago, jr. (sprints); Jaden Hardin, jr. (sprints, jumps); Danny Alvarez, jr. (distances); Javion Portis, so. (sprints, jumps); Francisco Figueroa, sr. (throws); Marc Thomas, sr. (throws); Antijuan Jones, so. (sprints, jumps); Troy Rotunno, so. (HJ)
Key newcomers: Zach Agyemang, fr. (hurdles)
Worth noting: The Spartans have a good mix of sprint and jump potential this spring.
Seneca
Coach: Terry Maxwell
Top returners: Sean Sigler, jr. (PV); Travis Barr, sr. (sprints); Colton Pumphrey, sr. (sprints, hurdles); Zebadiah Maxwell, jr. (shot put, discus); Matt Stach, jr. (sprints, LJ).
Key newcomers: Brayden Simek, fr. (sprints, jumps); Cooper Thorson, so. (sprints, jumps); Trent Powell, fr. (PV); Callum Wright, fr. (distance).
Worth noting: Along with Barr in sprints, Coach Maxwell looks for improvement in jumps this year, hoping to add to Sigler’s drive to repeat as a pole vault medalist in the state finals.
Wilmington
Coach: Stephanie Stickel
Top returners: Billy Moore, jr. (sprints, jumps); Nate Cupples, jr. (sprints, LJ); Cam Allen, so. (shot put); Reid Waldon, sr. (jumps)
Key newcomers: Finn Cruck, fr. (sprints)
Worth noting: Moore and Cupples look to be the key Wildcats for point purposes.