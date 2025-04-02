Boys track and field: Previewing the 2025 season across the Herald-News area

Lincoln-Way West’s Austin Rowswell runs in the Class 3A 400-meter dash in Charleston. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

As outdoor season revs up, here’s a look at the 2025 boys track and field season across the Herald-News area.

Coach: Jeff Lester

Top returners: Bruce Duncan III, sr. (sprints, relays); Devin Cathey, jr. (jumps); Isaac Stowers, jr. (sprints, relays); Jason Vervack, jr. (middle distance, relays); Ramere Jackson, sr. (relays); Jordan Lampkins, jr. (relays, jumps); Nikolas Maldonado, jr. (distances); Alex Sogavo, sr. (shot put); A.H. Perkins, jr. (sprints, jumps); Logan Matlock, jr. (PV), Olumuolade Olu-Akintomide, sr. (jumps)

Key newcomers: Jaden Gillespie, so. (hurdles); Azy Stefania, so. (distances); Peyton Broks, so. (shot put); Marlon Williams Jr., fr. (jumps)

Worth noting: The Raiders, new to the conference, took fourth in the tough Southwest Suburban Prairie indoor meet, an encouraging sign.

Coach: Colin Keppner

Top returner: Julian Micetech, jr. (hurdles)

Key newcomers: Ryland Clements, fr. (relays); Gage Kraus, fr. (relays); LRiyhan Hunter, fr. (relays)

Worth noting: The freshmen leading the 4x200 relay have already excelled in the grade school state finals.

Coach: Larry Lane

Top returners: Graham Meister, so. (throws); Holden Grimes, so. (throws); Ayden Roff, sr. (sprints, relays); Tysen Walker, jr. (sprints); Chris Ozee, so. (middle distance); Joe Duffy, so. (hurdles, relays, jumps); Colland Bachand, so. (hurdles, jumps)

Key newcomers: Joe Faris, so. (distances); Angel Martin, fr. (sprints); Mekki Hakey, fr. (middle distance); Evan Olsen, fr. (throws)

Worth noting: Meister won the 1A shot put title by over two feet as a freshman and is already over 58 feet this year; around him and the relays, Lane hopes to build a formidable squad by May.

Coach: Rachael Rayes

Top returners: Craig Peacock, jr. (sprints); Michael Brow, sr. (sprints); Collin Murphy, sr. (middle distance); Chris Corsi, jr. (distances); Justin Collins, sr. (jumps)

Key newcomers: Peyton Henry, fr. (sprints); Collin Nickel, fr. (sprints); Dylan Travis, so. (jumps); T.J. Shanahan, fr. (shot put); Malik Howard, fr. (jumps); Phil Larson, fr. (PV)

Worth noting: The Hilltoppers finished sixth in the boys side of the Lemont Invitational and have some promising athletes for 2025.

Coach: Brian Reed

Top returners: Nathaniel Gabriel, so. (middle distance); Anthony Miranda, sr. (sprints); Erick Ortiz, jr. (distances); Antwi Boakye, sr. (LJ)

Key newcomers: Jayden Lopez, fr. (middle distance)

Worth noting: The Steelmen have their work cut out for them in the tough Southwest Suburban Prairie, but show some promise.

Coach: Joseph Tucker

Top returners: James Kokuro, sr. (sprints); Payton Hudson, jr. (middle distance); Julian Esquivel, sr. (distances); D’shon Woods, sr. (jumps); Wonder Ankamah, sr. (jumps); Khristian Lestz, jr. (HJ)

Key newcomers: Lucas Houlihan, fr. (distances)

Worth noting: Kokuro will pile up the points for the Tigers in the 100, 200 and 400; the Tigers will be looking for consistent scoring elsewhere to complement his work.

Coach: Frank Kovach

Top returners: Dominic Patnaude-Noodwang, jr. (sprints, relays); Andrew Ascolani, so. (sprints, relays); Nathan Murray, so. (sprints, relays); Scott Biedess, so. (middle distance); Adam Mustafa, sr. (distances); Gavin Abad, so. (distances); Daniel Jaquez, jr. (HJ); Daniel Foy, sr. (PV)

Key newcomers: Ethan DiNello, fr. (sprints, LJ)

Worth noting: Kovach is the one new boys head coach in the Herald-News area this year and has some talent with which to work.

Coach: Dustin Waddell

Top returners: Jack Galminas, sr. (distances); Braden Hoff, sr. (distances); Bryce Counihan, jr. (distances); Kyle Fridel, sr. (distances); J.J. Carr, sr. (throws); Najah Falanah, jr. (shot put)

Key newcomers: Cian Scanlon, so. (middle distance)

Worth noting: The 4x800 team of Galminas, Friedl, Counihan and Hoff set an Illinois Top Times record of 7:56.16 in Saturday’s race.

Coach: Ray Hines

Top returners: Sean Hanrahan, sr. (distances); Keagan Ruane, sr. (sprints, relays); Isaiah Kuli, sr. (sprints, relays); Landon Johnson, sr. (relays); Joe Johnston, sr. (hurdles); Ethan Eichie, sr. (hurdles); Kayden Smith, jr. (sprints, relays); Griffin Chojnacki, jr. (PV); Tebit Okwen, so. (TJ); Owen Bohren, so. (LJ); Jimeto Okafor, so. (shot put); Mason Halliman, so. (throws)

Key newcomer: Jack Murphy, fr. (sprints)

Worth noting: The Griffins are chasing repeats in the SWSC and hope to take a second straight sectional title as well. They have the talent to do so.

Coach: Joe Strain

Top returners: Austin Rowswell, sr. (sprints, relays); Josh Veldman, — (sprints, relays); Ryan Stiglic, sr. (PV); Anthony Lusciatti, jr. (hurdles); Brendan Vlasak, sr. (hurdles)

Key newcomers: Zaven Johnson, fr. (sprints); Hunter Spee, so. (sprints); Braydon McNulty, fr. (hurdles)

Worth noting: Rowswell, leader of a deep team, ran the second-fastest indoor 400 (48.03) in Illinois prep history Saturday on Gately’s banked track.

Coach: Tom Razo

Top returners: Jason Soderstrom, jr. (PV); Xavier Adeniyi, jr. (sprints); Jonathan Evans, sr. (sprints); Nolan Lamoureux, sr. (sprints); Henry Eissing, so. (distances); Michael Pratt, jr. (shot put); Graydon Czako, sr. (jumps)

Key newcomers: Fope Omisore, fr. (sprints); Jack Mertens, so. (sprints); Matthew Lienhardt, fr. (distances); Patrick Valcich, fr. (distances); Prince Nartey, fr. (jumps)

Worth noting: The Porters, a solid fourth in the SWSC Indoor championship, always blossom in the spring.

Coach: Nick Lundin

Top returners: Matthew Maffeo, jr. (sprints); Max Smith, so. (sprints); Carter Wikoff, sr. (middle distance); Evan Wilson, sr. (middle distance); Nico Comino, jr. (distances); Nate Schalk, jr., (distances); Jeremy McPherson, sr. (shot put); Payton Fisher, sr. (TJ); Trevor Chicon, sr. (LJ); Kobey Dannenberg, sr. (hurdles);

Key newcomers: Nehemiah Brown, so. (jumps, hurdles); Matthew Whalen, so. (middle distance); Alex Workman, fr. (middle distance); Ryan Resar, fr. (distances)

Worth noting: Minooka has a lot back from the 2024 squad – especially in the core running events – and newcomers who can help fill out the roster.

Coach: Ryan Battersby

Top returners: Brody Peterson, jr. (sprints); Nikita Hovious, jr. (distances); Cuyler Swanson, so. (distances); Everett Swanson, so. (distances); Colin Zierman, jr. (sprints, hurdles); Kazden Klinker, jr. (hurdles); Owen Noon, jr. (HJ); Luis Loza, jr. (HJ); Corbin Miller, jr. (LJ)

Key newcomers: Dominic Sallese, fr. (sprints); Kado Thanadabouth, fr. (sprints); Romero Zdanovic, fr. (hurdles)

Worth noting: Morris will lean on the Swansons for points in distances and relays, and they will provide plenty.

Morris’ Cuyler Swanson takes third place in the 2024 Eddington Invitational. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Coach: Lori Lonard

Top returners: Joshua Bass, sr. (sprints); Augustyn Price, so. (sprints); Roman Jelinek, sr. (distances); Adam Murray, so. (jumps)

Key newcomers: Rex Stoltman, fr. (sprints, HJ); Benjamin Johnson, fr. (sprints); Greyson Denny, fr. (distances)

Worth noting: The Blue Devils are young, but hope to develop by May.

Coach: Jeff Purdom

Top returners: Torrance Freeman, jr. (sprints, relays); Gilberto Saucedo, so. (sprints); Tyler Weir, sr. (middle distance); Prince Jones, jr. (LJ)

Key newcomers: Jakub Banka, so. (jumps)

Worth noting: The Wildcats are in rebuilding mode, but have shown promise.

Coach: Mike Adamson

Top returners: Joe Owusu, jr. (sprints); Mikhail Bolden, sr. (sprints); Shawn Harris, sr. (jumps); Nasir Robinson, jr. (sprints); Grant Withaeger, jr. (distances); Dominic Taylor, jr. (distances); Elijah Frimpong, so. (hurdles); Jaden Pringle, jr. (shot put)

Key newcomers: Jairo Gomez, so. (middle distance); John Berducio, jr. (distances); James Turi, fr. (hurdles)

Worth noting: As the lightning-fast Owusu goes, so goes Plainfield East.

Coach: Tony Holler

Top returners: Omar Coleman, sr. (sprints; relays); Keith Cyracus, sr. (sprints, relays, LJ); Devan Draughon, sr. (sprints, relays); Treycen Bownes, sr. (sprints, relays, TJ); Quinn Davis, sr. (distances); Thomas Czerwinski, jr. (distances); Gavin Hall, jr. (distances); Aiden Connors, jr. (distances); Jack Davis, so. (hurdles); Evan Patchett, jr. (hurdles); Omer Mescioglu, sr. (discus); Quintin Wiencek, sr. (discus); Tomas Pena, sr. (throws); Kevin Wilson, sr. (throws)

Key newcomers: Sam Appiah, fr. (sprints)

Worth noting: The relay teams, both sprint and distance, should be excellent, leading the chase to displace Minooka atop the Southwest Prairie Conference.

Plainfield North’s Keith Cyracus competes indoors at a 2023 meet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Coach: Jason Crowe

Top returners: David Obadein, sr. (sprints); Anthony Vilcek, sr. (sprints); Andreas Amos, sr. (sprints); Dylan Buturusis, so. (distances); Dylan Maloney, sr. (distances); Austin Cory, jr. (distances); Cole Maranowicz, sr. (distances); Jackson Sperli, jr. (hurdles); Nickolas Grigsby, sr. (shot put); Liem Sesta, so. (HJ); Rwan Blanchard, sr. (PV); Javin Asante, sr. (jumps)

Key newcomers: Jaevon Calloway, fr. (middle distance, hurdles); Ayden Flemings, fr. (jumps)

Worth noting: Obadein and Vilcek are a potent one-two punch in the sprints.

Coach: Mark Coglianese

Top returners: Luke Leverett, sr. (sprints); Kyle Szafranski, jr. (distances); Braylon White, sr. (sprints); Charlie Shafer, jr. (middle distance); Yanru Chao, so. (hurdles, jumps); Gavin Kenny, sr. (jumps)

Key newcomers: Ben Coleman, fr. (shot put)

Worth noting: Leverett is the heart of the Celtics, a threat every time he gets in the blocks.

Coach: Andrea Shroba

Top returners: Jason Busto, jr. (distances, relays); Tanner Gullquist, so. (hurdles, jumps, PV); Damien Andrade, so. (sprints, relays)

Key newcomers: Carson Lowe, fr. (middle distances)

Worth noting: The Comets are young, with nary a senior on the roster.

Coach: Scott Harper

Top returners: Shaun Alexander, jr. (jumps); Xavier Santiago, jr. (sprints); Jaden Hardin, jr. (sprints, jumps); Danny Alvarez, jr. (distances); Javion Portis, so. (sprints, jumps); Francisco Figueroa, sr. (throws); Marc Thomas, sr. (throws); Antijuan Jones, so. (sprints, jumps); Troy Rotunno, so. (HJ)

Key newcomers: Zach Agyemang, fr. (hurdles)

Worth noting: The Spartans have a good mix of sprint and jump potential this spring.

Coach: Terry Maxwell

Top returners: Sean Sigler, jr. (PV); Travis Barr, sr. (sprints); Colton Pumphrey, sr. (sprints, hurdles); Zebadiah Maxwell, jr. (shot put, discus); Matt Stach, jr. (sprints, LJ).

Key newcomers: Brayden Simek, fr. (sprints, jumps); Cooper Thorson, so. (sprints, jumps); Trent Powell, fr. (PV); Callum Wright, fr. (distance).

Worth noting: Along with Barr in sprints, Coach Maxwell looks for improvement in jumps this year, hoping to add to Sigler’s drive to repeat as a pole vault medalist in the state finals.

Coach: Stephanie Stickel

Top returners: Billy Moore, jr. (sprints, jumps); Nate Cupples, jr. (sprints, LJ); Cam Allen, so. (shot put); Reid Waldon, sr. (jumps)

Key newcomers: Finn Cruck, fr. (sprints)

Worth noting: Moore and Cupples look to be the key Wildcats for point purposes.