Letter: Check with biological science

While speaking in Atlanta at a panel on Sept. 20, Stacey Abrams, Georgia’s Democratic nominee for governor said, “There is no such thing as a heartbeat at 6 weeks [from conception].” She also said, ”It is a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman’s body.” However, Stacey Abrams is the one who is wrong. If you check with biological science, you’ll find that the cells of the unborn baby’s heart starts to rhythmically contract at around 3 weeks after conception. And you can start seeing the heartbeat on an ultrasound around 5 to 6 weeks after conception. This early heartbeat reveals the clear humanity of the unborn child and why some states have voted to ban abortions after a heartbeat can be detected in the unborn baby.

All of you who value the lives of unborn children are invited to join the Morris Life Chain by meeting in front of the Living Word Church at 304 E. Jackson St. in Morris on Sunday, October 9th at 3:15 p.m. Participants of Life Chain join together one day each year, from churches all across our nation, to pray to end abortion in the U.S., and help bring awareness by holding approved signs. Come and invite a friend! For more information contact Annie Rasmusson at 214-608-7446.

Rick Barnard

Morris