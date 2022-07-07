Community Pulse: United Way of Grundy County welcomes intern

United Way of Grundy County welcomes our new intern, Lena Wickens. Lena is a Senior at Monmouth College, where she is obtaining her Bachelor of Arts in communications and public relations, with a minor in journalism.

Lena Wickens (Courtesy of Karen Nall)

In addition to her studies, Lena is involved with other school activities as the editor in chief of the school newspaper and the vice president of member relations for her sorority, Pi Beta Phi.

“I am so excited to be able to work with United Way this summer,” said Lena Wickens. “I am grateful to be working with such an amazing organization and to be gaining this experience before I finish school.”

Lena is a Kendall County resident and when she is not at United Way, you may see her smiling face behind the counter at Boz Hot Dogs. She also enjoys spending time with her nephews, reading books, and playing with her dogs.

Once she graduates in May 2023, Lena hopes to obtain a job in the public relations sector.

“We are happy to have such a creative, hardworking student join us for us the summer and am grateful she chose our United Way for her internship. Lena brings a fresh perspective and knowledge that I am excited to see unfold during her time here,” said Karen Nall, executive director. “I wish her the best of luck for her future educational and career journey.”

United Way of Grundy County welcomes students interested in internship opportunities, as well as students looking to volunteer to earn community service hours to fulfill any school or club requirements. For information about these opportunities, call the United Way of Grundy County at 815-942-4430.

Founded in 1946, United Way of Grundy County has been helping to make a difference in Grundy County for more than 75 years. United Way of Grundy County supports nearly 50 vital programs and services with a focus on areas that positively change lives, which include: Fulfilling urgent and basic human needs, promoting health and wellness, improving financial stability, helping youth succeed and increasing independence and self sufficiency.