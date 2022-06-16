Community Pulse: Grundy Chamber begins renovations

You may have seen some work happening at the Chamber’s old train depot on Liberty Street in Morris. While it is not major construction – work on a 122-year-old building is often an undertaking.

The soffit, fascia board and gutters have had to be repaired and replaced, new paint is on the way, as well as a landscaping face lift. All in all, much needed upkeep for our historic building. As a nonprofit, building expenses can be hard on the Chamber budget, but thanks to our generous members these projects are starting to get done.

Annually when the Chamber sends out renewal invoices, at the bottom is an option to donate to the Chamber’s building fund to help take care of the historic train station. Every year we are in awe of how many of our members increase their investment to include a donation to this fund. It’s because of all of you that we are able start this work.

When you’ve attended a golf outing with us and bought an extra mulligan, or when you attend Family Fest and purchase raffle tickets – these extras are contributions also helping the building fund so we are grateful to you too.

Because of its age, the train depot will continue to be a work in progress so we continue to raise funds and rely on volunteers to assist us. In addition to being the Chamber office, the train depot also is the local visitors’ bureau where residents stop in for business referrals, visitors come for maps and information on our communities, and where new residents and potential community members stop for an introduction to Grundy County. Kids love seeing the old ticket booth and people reminisce when they used to ride the train out of town. We are a one-stop-shop for information and historical stories, and we are able to be this because of all of you. Thank you.

Upcoming events

connect@4: 4-6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Channahon Lanes, 25306 W. Eames St., Channahon. Free networking event.

Morris State of the City Address: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at The Creek, 5355 Saratoga Rd, Morris. Registration closed.

Morris Night at the Slammers: 6:35 p.m. game Thursday, June 23, at the Joliet Slammers field. $10 tickets with proceeds going to the Morris Lions Club. Tickets available through Lions Club members or at the Chamber office, 909 Liberty St., Morris.

For information on the Grundy County Chamber and on upcoming events visit grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113.