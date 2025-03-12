Goodwill opens new donation center in Coal City

The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry held a ribbon cutting ceremony March 11 at the new Goodwill Donation Center in Coal City. Village of Coal City Mayor David Spesia, village officials, Goodwill President & CEO Don Johnson, and Grundy Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen celebrated the new business with a ribbon cutting. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

Goodwill of Central Illinois opened a new donation center in Coal City.

The facility is located at 155 E. Division St. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Sunday.

“We are proud to be opening a donation location in Grundy County,” Goodwill President & CEO Don Johnson stated in a news release. “We want to make donating as convenient as possible for Coal City and the surrounding communities,” he said.

Along with clothing and housewares, Goodwill accepts any brand of computer and all related accessories. Those items are then recycled through a partnership with Dell, according to the release.

Goodwill also has a pickup service for large donations. To find out more, visit Goodwill’s website at www.goodwillpeo.org and click on the GoodMoves tab, according to the release.

Goodwill offers employment services, veterans’ support services, a youth mentoring program, and operates a 15-room veterans’ home, according to the release. For more information visit www.goodwillpeo.org.