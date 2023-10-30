Indian Valley Theatre presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

The Indian Valley Theatre continues its annual tradition, performing the “Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9 and again at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10 at the historic Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St. in Sandwich.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is directed by Kari Frantzen with Jaden Frantzen as Assistant Director and Sharon Pagoria as Producer. Rehearsals have already started and a very large cast, consisting of many children and adults from Sandwich and surrounding communities, are excited to bring to life this family Christmas classic.

In this hilarious and heartwarming Christmas story, Mrs. Bradley struggles to put on a church Christmas pageant despite being faced with casting the misfit Herdman kids, who are probably best known as the worst kids in the whole history of the world. Theater-goers won’t believe the mayhem and the fun when the Herdmans collide head-on with the story of Christmas.

For questions or more information about “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever or Indian Valley Theatre, please e-mail info@indianvalleytheatre.com. Tickets are available online now at www.indianvalleytheatre.com.

Indian Valley Theatre is an Illinois Not-for-Profit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.