Grundy County Health Department has Moderna COVID-19 vaccines available

The Grundy County Health Department announced Tuesday that it has Moderna COVID-19 vaccines available for interested residents 6 months and older, regardless of insurance status.

Supplies exist for people who are uninsured, underinsured, or insured with commercial insurance, Medicaid or Medicare. Residents are encouraged to contact individual insurance carriers to determine benefits related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination is available each week by appointment. Call 815-941-3404 to schedule. For more information regarding COVID-19, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.