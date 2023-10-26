October 27, 2023
Shaw Local
Grundy County Health Department has Moderna COVID-19 vaccines available

FILE - Syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are displayed at a mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Batavia, Ill., on March 19, 2021. Moderna hopes to offer updated COVID-19 boosters in the fall that combine its original vaccine with protection against the omicron variant. On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, it reported a preliminary hint that such an approach might work. (Rick West/Daily Herald via AP, File) (Rick West/AP)

The Grundy County Health Department announced Tuesday that it has Moderna COVID-19 vaccines available for interested residents 6 months and older, regardless of insurance status.

Supplies exist for people who are uninsured, underinsured, or insured with commercial insurance, Medicaid or Medicare. Residents are encouraged to contact individual insurance carriers to determine benefits related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination is available each week by appointment. Call 815-941-3404 to schedule. For more information regarding COVID-19, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Morris
