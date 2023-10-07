Former Morris Superintedent Halloran named to ISU’s College of Education Hall of Fame

Dr. Patrick Halloran a Coal City resident who was most recently the Superintendent at Morris Community High School, will be inducted into the College of Education Hall of Fame at Illinois State University on Friday, October 13.

Halloran retired as the Superintendent at Morris High School in 2018, the same year he was named the Illinois Association of School Administrators Three Rivers Division Superintendent of Distinction.

Halloran has been in education as a teacher, leader mentor and coach for 38 years according to a Wednesday news release. He currently serves as an instructor in the Department of Educational Administration and Foundations, and is a leadership coach for principals and superintendents throughout Illinois.

“Patrick has always valued a servant leader approach with an emphasis on relationship building as he continues to give back to education through building district leaders who understand the importance of serving those they lead,” reads the news release. “In his local community, he serves on multiple community organization boards.

Halloran joins a class of Normal’s Kim Carthans, Bloomington’s Tim Moore, and Dr. Jeremy Schenk of Wadsworth.