Santa Clause is Coming to Morris has created a new scholarship at the Community Foundation of Grundy County for students attending college or trade school in a field related to first responders.

Students who have completed at least 30 credit hours are invited to apply for this $500 scholarship. Applications are due no later than Nov. 1 and the award will be announced in December.

For more information, visit https://cfgrundycounty.com/scholarship-application-now-open-for-first-responders/.