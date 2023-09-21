Coal City Schools select junior representives for Corn Festival parade

Coal City and its neighboring communities of Diamond, Carbon Hill and Goose Lake will be represented during the 74th Annual Grundy County Corn Festival by four members of the junior class at Coal City High School.

Selected by their peers to represent the community and Coal City School District in the Corn Festival parade and coronation ceremony are Mayday Matthews, Kaycee Graf, Naomi Rodriguez and Riley Clements.

The queen coronation will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the corner of Liberty and Jackson streets in downtown Morris. The candidates will also appear in the Corn Festival parade on Sunday, Oct. 1, as will the Marching Coaler bands from Coal City High School and Middle School. The reigning Corn Festival queen is Elaina Patten, a senior at Coal City High School.