Sen. Duckworth, Durbin announce $6.2 million to close digital divide in schools, libraries

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced $6,279,820 in additional money for Illinois schools and libraries through the FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund.

Minooka School District 201 is among the schools receiving funding, of which it received $7,200.

“This federal investment will have a significant impact for dozens of schools and libraries across Illinois by helping improve broadband infrastructure,” Duckworth said. “We know that internet access is crucial for helping our kids stay ahead in school, improving quality of life, and so much more. I’m proud to join Sen. Durbin in this announcement, and I will continue to advocate for improved infrastructure for working families all across Illinois and our nation.”

The FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund is a $7.1 billion program funded by the America Rescue Plan to help schools and libraries support remote learning.