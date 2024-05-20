Grundy County Sheriff reminds drivers to buckle up Memorial Day weekend

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release Sunday reminding drivers to buckle up not just on Memorial Day weekend, but at all times.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office will be stepping up enforcement efforts through Memorial Day weekend to remind motorists of the motto, “Click It or Ticket.”

“Whether you’re driving around the corner or across the nation, remember to buckle up every time,” Deputy Chief Paul Clampitt said. “The ‘Click It or Ticket’ effort is about preserving lives. We want seat belt use to be second nature for all drivers and passengers.”

The consequences of not wearing or improperly wearing a seatbelt are clear: Illinois had 300 fatalities involving unrestrained passengers in 2022, according to a news release.

“Seat belts only save lives when they are used,” according to the release. “Unfortunately, some still don’t like to buckle up.”

The Sheriff’s Office said it is estimated that 91.1% of people use seat belts, and Illinois has a 93% compliance rate.