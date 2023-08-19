New Illinois law helps 4-H students with excused absences

Students enrolled in FFA and Illinois Extension 4-H will benefit from a new bill signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker on Aug. 14.

House Bill 3814 will allow students attending agricultural learning events to count that toward their school attendance.

“These learning opportunities cultivate professional development and responsibility in our youth, and their hands-on experiences ought to count toward their education,” Pritzker said. “This new law is a major win not just for our students but for the future of our agriculture industry.”

Illinois 4-H youth leaders and staff were on hand in support of the bill signing, with 4-H Youth Leadership Team Chairman Naomi Dolan of Vermilion County providing remarks on behalf of 4-H, according to a news release from the Illinois 4-H program.

“Through 4-H, members have the opportunity to develop a wide range of career skills including leadership, communication, problem-solving and entrepreneurship skills,” Dolan said. “These and other skills learned through 4-H are valuable in the workforce regardless of their chosen career path. In addition to career skills, 4-H members develop a strong work ethic, a sense of responsibility and a commitment to community service, which are all qualities employers look for in potential employees.

“This bill allows 4-H’ers and FFA members to freely participate in programming during a prime time in their lives – when college, career and personal development events are essential in ensuring their future success,” she said.

Lisa Diaz, assistant dean and program leader for Illinois Extension 4-H, emphasized the importance of this legislation, noting: “4-H and FFA create opportunities for youth to use their skills to address real-world issues and to develop as community leaders. This bill recognizes the importance of these hands-on learning experiences beyond the classroom as critical to preparing youth for future success. We are thankful to the sponsors and supporters of this bill for removing barriers for more youth to freely participate in these valuable opportunities.”

State Sen. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, whose district includes La Salle, Bureau, Putnam and Grundy counties, was among one of the sponsors of the bill.

“This is an exciting change for our students of Illinois,” Bennett said in a news release. “Students will be able to explore what learning events will have to offer without having to worry about their attendance standing being affected. I believe the best way to learn is through hands-on experiences, so I am eager for our students.”

For more information about Illinois Extension 4-H programs, membership and volunteer opportunities, visit https://4h.extension.illinois.edu.