Morris Chop Shop announces its closure

The Morris Chop Shop announced via its Facebook page Monday night it is closing its doors.

“We’ve watched so many other businesses, some we know and some we don’t, fall in the last few years,” the Morris Chop Shop said in the statement. “Unfortunately, it is our turn. Our staff has given their all in our effort to succeed and we appreciate all they have done for us and each other.”

BigBash Restaurants, Morris Chop Shop’s owner, also is closing the Big Fish Grille in Wilmington and shared a similar message on its Facebook page.

The Morris Chop Shop opened in 2015, but the original owner John Mathias and his wife sold the restaurants in 2018 to Tim Berner and Jackie Clisham.