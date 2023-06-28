LaHood, Bennett open new District Office in Morris

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap and state Sen. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, announced that they opened a new district office in Morris to support constituent services and outreach in east-central Illinois.

The new office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is located at 1715 N. Division St. Suite E in Morris. Appointments are preferred for office meetings and visits.

“As our office continues to expand our outreach efforts into the new 16th District, we want to ensure that all areas of the district are represented and have access to constituent services,” LaHood said. “The 16th District constituent service office in Grundy County will provide east-central Illinois residents with a reliable resource to receive assistance with the federal government and support our constituent engagement efforts. I am proud to partner with state Sen. Bennett to ensure that our constituents get the support they need in Washington and Springfield.”

Bennett said the district office in Morris will be a significant step in collaborative efforts with LaHood, and should enhance constituent services and outreach in the area. The office will provide easier access to support and resources needed at both the state and federal level.

State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, said she looks forward to LaHood and Morris joining her in the city of Morris.

“The presence of their joint district office will ensure that residents of our region will have easy access to constituent services as well as state and federal assistance from all their locally elected officials,” Rezin said.

Morris Mayor Chris Brown said the people of Morris and Grundy County are excited to have a constituent service office in town to assist residents.

“As a mayor, I appreciate the level of commitment and dedication Congressman LaHood and Senator Bennet have for their districts,” Brown said. “We look forward to working with both of them on constituent issues, and we are grateful for their effort to have a presence in this part of their districts.”

LaHood and Bennett will host an open house on July 24, more details on which will be provided at a later date.