Rotaract Club of Morris hosts introductory event

The Rotaract Club of Morris held an open house June 7 celebrating the new club. A Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry ribbon cutting was held with the club at Rotary Parkin Morris to help spread the word on the new organization. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

The Rotaract Club of Morris held its first open house event June 7 introducing its mission to the community.

Rotaract is a newly formed young professionals group formed under the Morris Rotary Club. It currently has 14 members and is welcoming more.

“Our goal is to empower our members by supporting causes in which they are passionate about,” said Rotaract President Kaylea Mann of Old National Bank in a Thursday news release.

At its June 7 event, the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry celebrated the new organization with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Rotary Park in Morris. The Rotaract Club had recently cleaned and landscaped the park. The club provided refreshments and camaraderie encouraging visitors to learn more about them.

The club’s officers include Mann, Vice President Dana Hathorn of Crosstown Realtors, Treasurer Kelly McDonald of Old National Bank and Secretary Sarah Cox of Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers.

“We believe in supporting our neighbors and sustaining our community through compassion,” Mann said. “By connecting and developing young leaders with collective passion, we foster a sustainable future.”

One of the Rotaract Club’s projects is taking over the Rotary Club’s Backpack Program and increasing its impact. The Backpack Program serves Morris schools ensuring no child goes hungry while they are away from school by discreetly sending food home over the weekend with students in need.

The club is focusing on increasing its membership and is planning a large fundraiser for 2025 – details to come.

“The Rotaract Club of Morris is already investing their time and efforts into improving our community, and they’re just getting started. This group of dynamic young professionals is exactly what our community needs to cultivate future volunteers,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

For more information on the Rotaract Club contact kaylea.mann@oldnational.com. For more information on the Grundy Chamber contact info@grundychamber.com, visit grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0013.