Morris Herald-News Pet of the Week: June 7, 2023

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Gatsby is a three-and-a-half year old cat who is declawed. He is not running away in this picture, but rather going to bug his sister, Gwyneth. (Michael Urbanec)

Gwenyth is a three-and-a-half year old cat who has been declawed. She likes her naptime and has a brother named Gatsby. Both are available for adoption. (Michael Urbanec)

Salvia is two-and-a-half, and very chunky and loving with the right person. She shouldn't go to a home with children, but loves older people. (Michael Urbanec)

Tut is a very independent three-and-a-half year old kitty who will occasionally come out to play. (Michael Urbanec)

These cats are available for adoption at Forepaws in Minooka, open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 453 Ridge Rd. They can be contacted at 779-456-7899.