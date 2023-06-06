Morris Cruise Night kicks off the 2023 season this Saturday

Downtown Morris will be home to all kinds of different show cars at 6 p.m. Saturday night, from newer models to the classics, for the first Morris Cruise Night event of the season.

Founder Herb Wyeth said he expects this year to be much of the same as it has been for the last 20 years, with cars filling Liberty Street while they raise money for the Morris Police Benevolence Society.

“I’m really thinking we’re gonna end up with a big turnout as far as cars,” Wyeth said. “Just from talking to people, they’re all trying to get here and I’m getting a lot of emails asking to save positions. That’s going to be a challenge.”

That’s good news for Morris Cruise Night, which has grown since it started 20 years ago. The event has raised over $600,000 for various non-profits and charities .n the time since it started.

50/50 raffle tickets benefitting the Morris Police Benevolent Society will cost $1 each, or six for $5. No pre-registration is necessary, and cars must enter Washington Street from Route 47 to pay the $10 entry fee. Registration forms will be in a bag.

This event is free to attend.

Morris Cruise Night also issued a reminder that there is no street parking in downtown Morris from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. during Cruise Nights. Parking on Liberty Street and one block east and west of it are reserved for people showing their cars.