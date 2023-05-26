Grundy County Health Department provides advice for preventing mosquito breeding

The Grundy County Health Department is setting its mosquito collection traps soon, an annual task that collects mosquitos for laboratory testing to determine if they are carrying West Nile Virus.

Eight traps will be placed around Grundy County, and testing takes place through Sunday, Oct. 15.

Mosquito traps collect mosquitos to test for West Nile, and not a tool for mosquito prvention.

Residents are encouraged to participate in prevention by removing standing water from yards. Standing water most often exists in these common areas:

• Tree rot hole or tree stump

• Trash and discarded tires (drill drain holes in the bottom of tire swings)

• Uncovered boat that collects water• Leaky faucet or pet bowl (change water daily)

• Clogged rain gutter (home or street)• Flat roof without adequate drainage

• Any toy, garden equipment or container that can hold water• Birdbath (clean weekly) and ornamental ponds

• Pool covers that collects water, neglected abandoned pools, hot tubs or children’s pools

• Flower pots with standing water

Residents should also remember to use insect repellant while following manufacturer instructions.

For questions about mosquito collection efforts or how to protect your family from West Nile Virus orother vector borne diseases, please contact the Grundy County Health Department. More information can also be found at www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/west-nile-virus/faqs.