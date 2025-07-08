New public works building still on track for August opening

The new Morris Public Works building at the corner of Ashley Road and Gun Club Road in Morris on March 8, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

The City of Morris is still waiting to move Public Works into its new building at the corner of Ashley and Gun Club Road, but still expects the building to be open by the beginning of August.

City Clerk Lori Werden told the City Council that Comcast is hopefully starting work on the building Wednesday, and the hope is the city’s IT department can get in the building and set up.

The new building cost $5.25 million, and the project was approved in October 2023.

The building it’s replacing is more than 50 years old, and the new building provides updated technology and a place to park city vehicles indoors.

While the building is 30,000 square feet, it’s built in a way that it can be expanded if needed.