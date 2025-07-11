Grundy Transit System opens charitable fund

The Grundy Transit System has seen a major increase in ridership causing it to have to limit rides until the budget can be adjusted. (Shaw Media)

The Grundy Transit System has opened a charitable fund through the Community Foundation of Grundy County.

According to a Monday Facebook post, donations will go toward the continuation of service and the future expansion of public transportation.

“In our operating grants that we use every year, we have to provide 35% of our expenses in local match,” said Director Amanda Olvera. “We have a set amount each year that we get allocated to us by Grundy County, and we run our expenses, and have to raise that local match from the community, because it’s a state, federal and local partnership.”

Olvera said those funds come from service contracts with local organizations, and fares also get subtracted from that. Everything else, GTS is responsible for raising in the community.

“We have always run like this,” Olvera said. “Every system in Illinois runs like this. Public transportation, we’re just trying to raise more funds so we can use more of that grant money. The more we raise, the more we can do. That goes from expansion of routes, to hours later in the day or hours earlier in the day, and that could include weekend hours.”

Olvera said according to the customer satisfaction survey GTS does every year, people are always looking for earlier, later and weekend hours. Many of their riders are taking the bus to work, college, and church.

According to the post, ridership has increased year-over-year and 2025 is on track to be a record year. It provided 16,427 rides in 2024. 10,909 were for people getting to work, 2,225 were for people getting to medical appointments, and 653 were for college students attending classes.

Olvera said GTS covers all of Grundy County, and will pick up and drop off anywhere in Grundy County. It also drives to Joliet three times per day, which includes places like Joliet Junior College, St. Francis College, Louis Joliet Mall, St. Joe’s Hospital, and Silver Cross Hospital. There are also stops in Downtown Joliet, at the train station and at the courthouse.

“A common misconception that we still have to this day about GTS is that we’re only for seniors or people with disabilities,” Olvera said. “We are for everyone. We take people to work five days per week, to college classes five days per week. Anyone can ride with us.”

GTS said in the post that donors can make tax-deductible gifts to help GTS grow its local match money.

“Our goal is to receive enough annual donations each year to continue our current service and expand this vital lifeline later into the evening and on the weekends,” it said. “Access to public transportation contributes to the economic development, health, well-being, and quality of life in rural areas.”

Anyone with questions can call Olvera at 815-941-6769 or email her at aolvera@grundycountyil.gov. Donors with questions about making charitable donations to the Grundy Transit System Charitable Fund can contact Julie Buck at 815-941-0852 or julie@cfgrundycounty.com.